Disappointment as only one MEP accepts DCC fisheries committee meeting invitation

A Killybegs councillor says she was very disappointed that only one MEP out of the five representing the Midlands–Northwest attended Wednesday’s meeting of the Donegal County Council Fisheries Committee.

Independent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan was the sole European elected representative to accept the invitation.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy says that the people who are now in crises need better representation in Europe:

Highland Radio contacted the remaining MEPs for a comment.

Ciaran Mullooly’s office says the MEP was in a meeting on a fisheries issue at the time. The council was also informed that MEP Mullooly would not be in attendance in advance.

Maria Walsh says she was unable to attend as voting was taking place in regards to next years EU Budget, however a member of her team joined her meeting, which the committee was told in advance.

Nina Carberry says she also was unable to attend due to duties in Europe and that informed the committee of this. The MEP added that she does regularly engage with Donegal’s fisheries stakeholders in her role as Vice Chair of the European Parliament’s Intergroup on Seas, Rivers Islands and Coastal Areas.

All said they were happy to answer questions the elected members may have.

Maria Walsh MEP:

“As shared with the Committee prior, I was unable to attend today’s meeting due to preparations for the Parliamentary voting session in Strasbourg which started at 12:30pm Brussels time (11:30am Irish time). Many of today’s votes were focused on next year’s EU Budget which is of great importance to the people of Ireland and the people of Donegal.

“To clarify, the option of sending a representative was offered by the Committee, and so a member of my team joined the meeting in my place.

“I notified the Committee of this in advance, and my team member informed the Committee during the meeting that I would be available for any follow-up questions they may have.

“Furthermore, I am happy to attend meetings in the future whenever possible.

“I have been briefed on the issues raised at the meeting, in particular the discussion regarding EU Regulation 1026/2012. I have also been in contact with the Committee this afternoon.

“Working with the fishing sector is one of my top priorities as an MEP. Last month I organised a meeting between key members of the sector and the European Commissioner for Fisheries Costas Kadis. Securing this facetime with one of the most important decision makers in Brussels is key to renegotiating our quotas and finally securing a fair outcome for the sector. I will continue my work until we see true progress and justice for this industry.”

Nina Carberry MEP:

Unfortunately, being in Strasbourg this week for plenary debates and voting which overlapped with the DCC meeting, I was not able to be present at the committee ether in person or online. I had informed the Council staff that regrettably, I would be unable to participate.

However, I would like to say that in my role as Vice Chair of the European Parliament’s Intergroup on Seas, Rivers Islands and Coastal Areas, I am actively and regularly engaged with Donegal’s fisheries stakeholders.

In Brussels and Strasbourg, I have highlighted the detrimental impact of quota cuts and the ongoing consequences of Brexit for the industry. I have also used my time in plenary and at committee level to raise with the European Commission my grave concerns around third countries such as Norway overfishing in Irish waters.

I will continue to engage with all stakeholders both in the European Parliament and at home and I remain in constant contact with my colleague Manus Boyle, Fine Gael Seanad Spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine to coordinate Ireland’s position on reviewing the Common Fisheries Policy.

Ciaran Mullooly MEP:

Ciaran was unable to attend online as he was in a meeting on a fisheries issue at the time.

Mr Mullooly will be glad to meet the committee in person on a week when he is not in Brussels or Strasbourg.