Solider F is an example of complex legacy of the Troubles – Downing Street

London’s Downing Street says the not guilty verdict in the trial of Soldier F – is “an example of the complex legacy of the Troubles”

Yesterday, the former paratrooper was found not guilty of murdering James Wray and William McKinney, and of trying to kill five others on Bloody Sunday.

British army veterans have welcomed the verdict – while families say their campaign’s not over.

Willie was Mickey McKinney’s brother.

He explains how his brother’s death changed their family forever and about the impact it had on his mam: