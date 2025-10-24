Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Solider F is an example of complex legacy of the Troubles – Downing Street

London’s Downing Street says the not guilty verdict in the trial of Soldier F – is “an example of the complex legacy of the Troubles”

Yesterday, the former paratrooper was found not guilty of murdering James Wray and William McKinney, and of trying to kill five others on Bloody Sunday.

British army veterans have welcomed the verdict – while families say their campaign’s not over.

Willie was Mickey McKinney’s brother.

He explains how his brother’s death changed their family forever and about the impact it had on his mam:

letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Healthcare Manager says HSE is preparing for a busy holiday weekend

24 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solider F is an example of complex legacy of the Troubles – Downing Street

24 October 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voting gets underway in the Presidential Election

24 October 2025
Ladys-Bay-Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bradley seeking masterplan to ensure restoration of bathing water designation at Lady’s Bay

24 October 2025
Advertisement

