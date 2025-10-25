Family support the key for Dylan Browne-McMonagle

Dylan Browne-McMonagle is on the cusp of being crowned champion jockey for the first time at the Curragh next Sunday on the final day of the 2025 Irish Flat season.

The Letterkenny jockey holds an eight-win lead over Colin Keane after a super season’s racing.

Dylan’s mother and father have been front and centre supporting him this year and he has a lot of support from his extended family – something that he says is one of the keys to his recent success.

Dave Keena caught up with Dylan this week and firstly asked him about his partnership with legendary trainer Joseph O’Brien…