Ann Marie McGlynn on her second placed finish in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon National Title Race

Strabane AC Athlete Ann Marie McGlynn finished second in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon national title race this morning.
The national title was won by 19-year-old Ava Crean from Limerick with Nicola Sheridan from Meath in third.
The 45 year old, who had been defending champion, told Oisin Langan after that she had less than ideal preparations for the event…
Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonigle joined Highland Radio Sport this afternoon to give his thoughts and also brought us news from the Ulster Cross Country & Even Age Championships…