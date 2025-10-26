Boyle takes win in Skibbereen as Kelly and McGinley are crowned National Champions in Class 11R

Fastnet Rally in Cork is the final round of 8 in the Triton Showers National Championship.

Michael Boyle has won the Skibbereen Fastnet Rally in his Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2 alongside co-driver Dermott McCafferty.

Boyle finished 18.6 seconds ahead of Daniel Cronin and Padraig O’Donovan in 2nd spot overall.

Matthew Boyle finished in third spot a further 7.2 seconds off his brother Michael, while their father Declan was forced out early on.

Ryan Loughran and Donegal’s Dale McGettigan finished 4th a further 19.5 seconds back from the winners

Donegal’s Patrick McHugh and Pauric McGettigan were 11th overall in their Darrian.

Seamus Kelly and Pauric McGinley, from Milford & Letterkenny, finished 4th spot in Class 11R of the rally in their Mk2 Ford Escort.

The 4th place finish today was enough for Kelly and Pauric McGinley to clinch the win in the 11R (1600 Rear-Wheel drive) class of the national championship.

Barry McLaughlin and Barry McBride, from Glen and Kerrykeel, also driving a MK1 Ford Escort also had a big win in Class 13 – the 2L rear wheel drive category.

McLaughlin and McBride took 2nd place in the National Class 13 Championship.

After today’s rally, winner Michael Boyle spoke to Martin Walsh…