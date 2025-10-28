Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
FF leadership contest could be on the cards

Michael Martin is unlikely to lead Fianna Fail into the next General Election, according to one backbench TD.

The Taoiseach’s under growing pressure to step down as leader of his party following the Jim Gavin debacle.

A review of the party’s presidential election campaign is taking place.

Fianna Fail TD Malcolm Byrne says Micheal Martin can survive the next few weeks but isn’t sure beyond that………………..

Fianna Fail Galway West TD John Connolly, says a decision on his future can wait until the party’s presidential election performance review is completed…………..

Top Stories

police
News

Police conducting patrols in Strabane after group of 30 young people cause disturbance

28 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Cllr says he has seen first-hand the lack of interest in the defective block crisis in Dublin

28 October 2025
speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to ensure traffic calming measures are included in all new housing developments

28 October 2025
fianna fail logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF leadership contest could be on the cards

28 October 2025
