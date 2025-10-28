FF leadership contest could be on the cards

Michael Martin is unlikely to lead Fianna Fail into the next General Election, according to one backbench TD.

The Taoiseach’s under growing pressure to step down as leader of his party following the Jim Gavin debacle.

A review of the party’s presidential election campaign is taking place.

Fianna Fail TD Malcolm Byrne says Micheal Martin can survive the next few weeks but isn’t sure beyond that………………..

Fianna Fail Galway West TD John Connolly, says a decision on his future can wait until the party’s presidential election performance review is completed…………..