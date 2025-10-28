Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Missing Wexford man may be in Donegal

A man missing from Co Wexford may have travelled to one of Donegal’s islands.

58-year-old Gerard (Gerry) Lynch was last seen at his home in New Ross on Sunday morning at around 9.15am.

He’s described as being about 5 foot 9 inches in height, with a slim build, grey hair and green eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Gerard is believed to have access to a 142DL-reg Nissan X-Trail car.

Gardai say he may have travelled to Arranmore Island or Belfast.

They say along with Gerard’s family, they’re concerned for his wellbeing.

