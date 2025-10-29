19 year old arrested and drugs and scrambler seized in Strabane

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and a scrambler and quantity of drugs seized in Strabane.

Police responded to a report of anti-social scrambler riding in the Bradley Way area yesterday.

The man was apprehended before he could flee the scene, and a stop and search uncovered a quantity of suspected class B drugs located in deal bags, alongside a small amount of suspected class A drugs and various drug-related paraphernalia.

The man was arrested and has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The items were seized for examination, alongside the scrambler.