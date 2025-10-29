Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

19 year old arrested and drugs and scrambler seized in Strabane

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and a scrambler and quantity of drugs seized in Strabane.

Police responded to a report of anti-social scrambler riding in the Bradley Way area yesterday.

The man was apprehended before he could flee the scene, and a stop and search uncovered a quantity of suspected class B drugs located in deal bags, alongside a small amount of suspected class A drugs and various drug-related paraphernalia.

The man was arrested and has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The items were seized for examination, alongside the scrambler.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Seized drugs 28.10.25
News

19 year old arrested and drugs and scrambler seized in Strabane

29 October 2025
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed following serious crash in West Donegal

29 October 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, October 29th

29 October 2025
Malachy Quinn
News, Audio

Tyrone councillor backing campaign to curtail the posting of crash pictures online

29 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Seized drugs 28.10.25
News

19 year old arrested and drugs and scrambler seized in Strabane

29 October 2025
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed following serious crash in West Donegal

29 October 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, October 29th

29 October 2025
Malachy Quinn
News, Audio

Tyrone councillor backing campaign to curtail the posting of crash pictures online

29 October 2025
Jack Murray
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murray concerned for the future of PEACEPLUS funding

29 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-29 125053
News

Derry’s Awakening the Walled City Trail cancelled due to weather

29 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube