Calls for Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy model to be extended to Twin Towns

Castlefinn councillor Gary Doherty has proposed that Buncrana’s successful night-time economy initiative be extended to the Lifford–Stranorlar Municipal District.

Speaking at a recent meeting, Cllr Doherty said the initiative could serve as a blueprint for revitalising evening and late-night activity in other parts of the county.

Cllr Martin Harley noted that the concept of rolling out the programme on a county-wide basis had also been discussed at a recent Vintners Federation of Ireland meeting.

Cllr Doherty said it’s time to revitalize the Twin Towns to what it once as: