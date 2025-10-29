Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Councillor Joy Beard welcomes independent handling of DCB downgrade complaints

The 100% Redress Party has welcomed confirmation that the complaint process for defective block homeowners who have had their remediation options downgaded is being dealt with by an independent body.

Party members met with Engineers Ireland who confirmed that the ethics committee is operating as an independent body with an external membership considering cases on individual merits.

It was indicated that substantive progress was expected to be made “this side of Christmas” and that once the complaints process has concluded, dialogue with the Housing Agency is expected to reconvene.

Councillor Joy Beard says it’s vital that the process is timely and transparent:

