DCC says #LoveDonegal Day was a huge success

#LoveDonegal was a huge success that was heard all around the world on Wednesday, 10th September. The day showed off Donegal’s beautiful landscapes, with communities from all over sharing their love for Donegal on social media to celebrate #LoveDonegal Day 2025.

This year’s campaign was even bigger than before, reaching 109 million people worldwide, and climbing to 146.7 million over the weekend. It has become a special yearly event that highlights Donegal’s stunning scenery, rich history, and lively community spirit to people everywhere.

During the week of #LoveDonegal, 400 travel creators from around the world visited Donegal as part of the TBEX conference. Their visit brought great benefits to the local economy and helped promote Donegal to new audiences. These creators shared amazing videos, posts, and recommendations, showing off the best of what Donegal has to offer.

People, groups, and businesses used social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, and LinkedIn to share their love for Donegal with hashtags #LoveDonegal and #DúnnanGallAbú. They celebrated everything about Donegal and shared how important the county is to them.

Many influencers, media outlets, and even celebrities took part, helping to raise Donegal’s profile worldwide. The Donegal Diaspora abroad also played a big part, reconnecting with their roots and sharing Donegal’s beauty with even more people.

The extraordinary reach not only highlights Donegal’s growing appeal as a destination to visit but also gives a strong boost to the local economy. With its beautiful beaches, historic landmarks, and welcoming community, the #LoveDonegal campaign highlights Donegal as an ideal choice for people looking to live, work, study, and invest here.

The 2025 #LoveDonegal/#DúnnanGallAbú Campaign was co-ordinated by Donegal County Council.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Paul Canning believes that #LoveDonegal day shows the strong connections that the county has across the world saying #LoveDonegal day as a testament to the county’s enduring appeal: “Seeing so many people engage with this campaign fills us with pride, everywhere I looked I could see #LoveDonegal posts. Donegal’s stunning landscapes and warm culture make it not just a destination, but a place to build a future — to live, work, study, and invest. Our county’s spirit is strong, and its possibilities are endless”.

As Donegal keeps capturing the hearts of people around the world, it’s clear that this special part of Ireland is more popular than ever. Each year, #LoveDonegal Day helps more people see the beauty and charm of Donegal, a place that stays in your mind long after you leave. As everyone celebrates Donegal, one thing is clear: the love for this amazing county keeps growing and reaching new places.