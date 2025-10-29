Derry’s Awakening the Walled City Trail cancelled due to weather

Tomorrow’s Awakening the Walled City Trail in Derry has been cancelled on foot of weather warnings for strong wind and rain.

With no weather warnings in place for this evening, tonight’s event will go ahead as planned from 6pm – 9pm.

Derry City and Strabane District Council says Friday’s main celebration is still planned to go ahead.

Head of Culture with the Council, Aeidin McCarter, says while disappointing, health and safety was the main priority in making the decision.

For information on the Derry Halloween programme go to derryhalloween.com.