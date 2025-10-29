Driver caught doing 127 in a 60 zone in Donegal

Gardai say a driver was detected travelling at 127km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N15 at Stranorlar over the holiday weekend.

The figure is noted in a summary of garda activity from 7am on Thursday last up until 7am yesterday.

During this period, there was one fatality on Irish roads, while seven serious collisions resulted in eight individuals sustaining serious injuries.

Over the course of the operation, Gardai conducted more than 4,790 breath tests, with 153 arrests for suspected driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

More than 3,000 drivers were detected exceeding speed limits throughout the weekend.