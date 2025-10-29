Eastwood to accept informed warning for illegal parade in support of Palestine

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood will accept an informed warning from the PSNI for his part in an illegal parade in support of Palestine, while 5 others will contest the charge.

It happened on Valentine’s Day last year.

42-year-old Colum Eastwood of Duncreggan Road, 59-year-old Goretti Horgan of Westland Avenue, 36-year-old Davina Pulis of Knoxhill Park, 60-year-old Robert Paul Maxwell of Rathlin Drive, 27-year-old Jude Coffey of Gartan Square, and 52-year-old local councillor Shaun Harkin of Beechwood Avenue, all in Derry, are charged with taking part in an illegal procession.

Cllr Harkin is also charged for February 17th.

At today’s sitting of Derry Magistrate’s Court, Ciaran Shiels, a solicitor acting for Eastwood, said that his client would be accepting the diversion offered, which is known as an informed warning.

The case was adjourned until Wednesday next to allow that to be administered.

Meanwhile, Sinead Rogan, the barrister for several of the other defendants, said that an informed warning was not acceptable in all of the other cases.

She said that she wanted to ‘narrow down witnesses’ in the case and go through the papers before setting a date for a contest.

District Judge Ted Magill said that a special day would be required for the hearing.

He adjourned the case against the five defendants until November 12th to see if a special day could be found in the court calendar.