NUJ deeply concerned that LCSP meetings may exclude the media

The NUJ is expressing concern that the bodies being established to replace Joint Policing Committees may hold their meetings in private.

JPC meetings were held in public, with the Donegal meetings regularly being attended by Highland Radio and the local newspapers.

However they’re being replaced by new Local Community Safety Partnerships, which will also bring in the HSE and Tusla.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan is promising a new transparent and inclusive approach, but the guidelines say media attendance is discretionary, but suggests they should be excluded for the first year, at which point a decision to allow them in could be taken.

Seamus Dooley is Assistant General Secretary of the NUJ. He spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show..……….

