Police seize alcohol and fireworks in Strabane from bus bound Derry sport event

Police seized alcohol, fireworks and flares from a bus travelling to a sporting event in Derry over the weekend.

Officers made the discovery on Sunday after intercepting the vehicle in Strabane.

No arrests were made, but the bus was refused entry to the event.

District Commander Superintendent Sinead McIldowney said the operation followed disorder at previous fixtures, and was part of efforts to ensure community safety and prevent further disruption.

Police are reminding the public that it’s illegal to possess or use fireworks without a licence, with fines of up to £5,000 for those who break the law.

