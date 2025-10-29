Roarty set to pick up Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh award

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta announced today that the Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh award for the player of the Donegal Championship 2025 is to be presented to Naomh Conaill’s Finnbarr Roarty.

Naomh Conaill beat Gaoth Dobhair in this year’s Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Final that went to extra time and Finnbarr was exceptional throughout the campaign.

The Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh award is presented each year to the player of the Donegal Championship.

Broadcaster Séamus Mac Géidigh was synonymous with Donegal GAA, and the voice of Gaelic Games in that county until his untimely death in 2016.

This award was established to honour his memory.

Recipients to date are Michael Murphy, Mark McHugh, Odhrán Mac Niallais, Ciarán Thompson, Caolan Ward, Brendan McDyre, Oisín Gallen and Shane O Donnell.