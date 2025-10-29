Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Roarty set to pick up Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh award

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta announced today that the Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh award for the player of the Donegal Championship 2025 is to be presented to Naomh Conaill’s Finnbarr Roarty.

Naomh Conaill beat Gaoth Dobhair in this year’s Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Final that went to extra time and Finnbarr was exceptional throughout the campaign.

The Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh award is presented each year to the player of the Donegal Championship.

Broadcaster Séamus Mac Géidigh was synonymous with Donegal GAA, and the voice of Gaelic Games in that county until his untimely death in 2016.

This award was established to honour his memory.

Recipients to date are Michael Murphy, Mark McHugh, Odhrán Mac Niallais, Ciarán Thompson, Caolan Ward, Brendan McDyre, Oisín Gallen and Shane O Donnell.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Seized drugs 28.10.25
News

19 year old arrested and drugs and scrambler seized in Strabane

29 October 2025
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed following serious crash in West Donegal

29 October 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, October 29th

29 October 2025
Malachy Quinn
News, Audio

Tyrone councillor backing campaign to curtail the posting of crash pictures online

29 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Seized drugs 28.10.25
News

19 year old arrested and drugs and scrambler seized in Strabane

29 October 2025
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed following serious crash in West Donegal

29 October 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, October 29th

29 October 2025
Malachy Quinn
News, Audio

Tyrone councillor backing campaign to curtail the posting of crash pictures online

29 October 2025
Jack Murray
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murray concerned for the future of PEACEPLUS funding

29 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-29 125053
News

Derry’s Awakening the Walled City Trail cancelled due to weather

29 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube