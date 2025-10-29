Tyrone councillor backing campaign to curtail the posting of crash pictures online

A South Tyrone councillor is calling for more to be done to stop people posting pictures of fatal car crashes to social media.

Three years ago, Councillor Malachy Quinn, the Head of the SDLP grouping on Mid-Ulster District Council, discovered footage of a car crash he was involved in was filmed and shared online, before he even had the chance to tell his wife about it.

He is now supporting Caoimhé’s Law, which would make it illegal to take pictures or videos of fatal accidents.

He’s also backing the ‘It’s Not Your Story to Tell’ campaign, being spearheaded by the Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal group.

Cllr Quinn says his own experience shows the speed at which pictures and videos can spread ……………..