Woman in her 80s dies in crash near Glenties

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Cill Riáin,  Co. Dhún na nGall on Wednesday afternoon.

The single-vehicle collision involved a car and occurred on the R262 at Tullynaglaggin at approximately 3:50pm.

A woman, aged in her 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body has been removed from the scene.

A man, aged in his 80s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The road is closed and will remain so overnight and into tomorrow. An examination of the scene will be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 3:30pm and 4:00pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

