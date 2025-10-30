Crossan seeks new protocols for purchase of council houses

An Inishowen councillor says it’s time for restrictions on people buying their local authority homes to be relaxed.

At a recent meeting of Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Terry Crossan said there needs to be a new set of protocols drawn up to make it easier for people to buy their homes from the council.

He believes the current rules, which were drawn up in light of the defective concrete crisis are excessively restrictive, even in cases where people are prepared to buy the homes after testing reveals potential.

Cllr Crossan says there have been cases where people have been refused permission to buy their home……..