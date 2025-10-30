Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council to take part in Oireachtas na Samhna for first time

Donegal County Council will be represented at Oireachtas na Samhna for the first time.

It’s an Irish language and arts festival, which is being hosted in Belfast this year.

Cllr Michael Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, chairperson of the council’s Irish Language Committee, says it’s a prime opportunity to showcase the efforts made to promote Gaeilge in Donegal.

The event attracts over 10,000 people and features an array of activities, including competitions in sean-nós singing, sean-nós dancing, storytelling, and literary debates.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says events such as these play a key role in keeping the language alive:

Screenshot 2025-10-30 094144
News

Wind warnings in place in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh

30 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-30 093207
News, Audio

Donegal County Council to take part in Oireachtas na Samhna for first time

30 October 2025
superstition
News

Superstitious streak strong in Donegal

30 October 2025
UFO FALCON 9
News, Top Stories

Mystery lights in sky believed to be Falcon 9 rocket

30 October 2025
