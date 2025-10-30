Donegal County Council to take part in Oireachtas na Samhna for first time

Donegal County Council will be represented at Oireachtas na Samhna for the first time.

It’s an Irish language and arts festival, which is being hosted in Belfast this year.

Cllr Michael Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, chairperson of the council’s Irish Language Committee, says it’s a prime opportunity to showcase the efforts made to promote Gaeilge in Donegal.

The event attracts over 10,000 people and features an array of activities, including competitions in sean-nós singing, sean-nós dancing, storytelling, and literary debates.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says events such as these play a key role in keeping the language alive: