Revenue say 75% of people still haven’t filed their LPT returns

Three in four people still haven’t filed their property tax valuation.

Revenue is asking homeowners to revalue their properties by Saturday, and then indicate how they will pay their Local Property Tax by the following week.

However only 550,000 returns have been filed to date.

Financial Advisor Karl Deeter says Revenue just wants an estimate of the cost of your home…………

There have been concerns that PPT could increase significantly due to inflation.

But Katie Clair from Revenue says most people’s bill will only increase by around 20 or 30 euro………………

LPT Bands and base rates (Donegal properties will incur an extra 15%)