Wind warnings in place in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh

 

A status yellow wind warning for Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Antrim, Armagh and Down comes into effect at 1 o’clock this afternoon, and will remain in force until 11 o’clock tonight.

The UK Met Office is warning a period of strong winds, accompanied by heavy rain, could bring some disruption this afternoon and evening.

The Awakening the Walled City Trail in Derry has been cancelled tonight as a result.

In the Republic, wind warnings are in place for Waterford, Wexford, Cork and Kerry, while rain warnings are in place for Mayo, Galway, Kerry and Cork.

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-10-30 094144
News

Wind warnings in place in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh

30 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-30 093207
News, Audio

Donegal County Council to take part in Oireachtas na Samhna for first time

30 October 2025
superstition
News

Superstitious streak strong in Donegal

30 October 2025
UFO FALCON 9
News, Top Stories

Mystery lights in sky believed to be Falcon 9 rocket

30 October 2025
Advertisement

