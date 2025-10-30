Wind warnings in place in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh

A status yellow wind warning for Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Antrim, Armagh and Down comes into effect at 1 o’clock this afternoon, and will remain in force until 11 o’clock tonight.

The UK Met Office is warning a period of strong winds, accompanied by heavy rain, could bring some disruption this afternoon and evening.

The Awakening the Walled City Trail in Derry has been cancelled tonight as a result.

In the Republic, wind warnings are in place for Waterford, Wexford, Cork and Kerry, while rain warnings are in place for Mayo, Galway, Kerry and Cork.