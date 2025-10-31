Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

1,805 social homes at various stages of completion in Donegal

A special meeting of Donegal County Council has been told today that just over 1,800 proposed social homes are at varying stages of completion.

Members were presented with a progress report on the council’s plans from 2022 until the end of 2025.

Of the 1,805 social homes in the pipeline in Donegal, 282 have been completed, 588 are on site and 121 are at tender stage.

224 in-house projects are at the Planning Approved / Detailed Design Stage, 223 are at Pre-Planning Stage, and there are 367 Competitive Dialogue Projects with Planning Approved.

Members were told that over the course of November, progress will be made in a number of areas. The council expects to appoint a contractor for 10 units at Mulroy View, Tamney, and complete the tender process for the Old Fire Station in Stranorlar.

172 units for Ballymacool in Letterkenny will move to the next stage, cost plans will be submitted and some site works begun for projects at Rathmullan, Kerrykeel, Dunkineely, Laghey and Ardra.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 31st

31 October 2025
Social Housing Avatar
News, Top Stories

1,805 social homes at various stages of completion in Donegal

31 October 2025
tory Island sea wall
News, Top Stories

Tory Island to be without a nurse this weekend

31 October 2025
garda gardai speeding
News

Gardaí to do extra patrols around Donegal tonight

31 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 31st

31 October 2025
Social Housing Avatar
News, Top Stories

1,805 social homes at various stages of completion in Donegal

31 October 2025
tory Island sea wall
News, Top Stories

Tory Island to be without a nurse this weekend

31 October 2025
garda gardai speeding
News

Gardaí to do extra patrols around Donegal tonight

31 October 2025
Killybegs at Seafood Tradeshow
News, Top Stories

Donegal seafood companies showcased in China

31 October 2025
An oil spill
News

Drivers urged to take care after oil spill near Ramelton

31 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube