1,805 social homes at various stages of completion in Donegal

A special meeting of Donegal County Council has been told today that just over 1,800 proposed social homes are at varying stages of completion.

Members were presented with a progress report on the council’s plans from 2022 until the end of 2025.

Of the 1,805 social homes in the pipeline in Donegal, 282 have been completed, 588 are on site and 121 are at tender stage.

224 in-house projects are at the Planning Approved / Detailed Design Stage, 223 are at Pre-Planning Stage, and there are 367 Competitive Dialogue Projects with Planning Approved.

Members were told that over the course of November, progress will be made in a number of areas. The council expects to appoint a contractor for 10 units at Mulroy View, Tamney, and complete the tender process for the Old Fire Station in Stranorlar.

172 units for Ballymacool in Letterkenny will move to the next stage, cost plans will be submitted and some site works begun for projects at Rathmullan, Kerrykeel, Dunkineely, Laghey and Ardra.