East Donegal resident offers €1,000 reward to bring end to anti-social behaviour at Halloween

A resident in East Donegal has put forward a reward in a bid to bring an end to anti-social behaviour in the Killgordan area on Halloween night.

Last year, a fire was started by a group of youths, believed to not be from the local area, on Dromore Bridge between Killygordon and Crossroads, while in previous years vacant properties were set on fire.

€1,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that may lead to a conviction or end the disturbances that have plagued the area for decades now.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says there is a lot of anger and frustration among the local community: