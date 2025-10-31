Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man assaulted in Co Kildare last weekend dies

A man in his 20s who was assaulted in County Kildare last weekend has died.

The man in his 20s who was assaulted in Kildare Town in the early hours of Sunday has since passed away in hospital.

He was found unresponsive on McGee Terrace at around 3:15am.

The coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about this serious assault to come forward.

Any road users who were in the area between 2am and 4am and who may have video footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

FF Senator Niall Blaney believes it’s time for Micheal Martin to go

31 October 2025
roadworks
News, Audio

Donegal County Council urged to review recently completed roadworks in Convoy

31 October 2025
car insurance
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major rise in cost of motor insurance

31 October 2025
Candle
News

Man assaulted in Co Kildare last weekend dies

31 October 2025
Advertisement

