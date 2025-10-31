North Inishowen needs more street sweeping resources – Farren

A Moville councillor says he doesn’t believe the North Inishowen area is getting a fair share of available resources when it comes to street sweeping.

A recent meeting of Inishowen Municipal District included a detailed discussion on how resources are allocated, with Cllr Martin Farren there needs to be a review of allocations to areas like Moville, Carndonagh, Culdaff and Malin.

Cllr Farren has asked engineers to examine how to get more resources into Inishowen as a whole, saying he’s not asking that resources be diverted from areas like Buncrana……………..