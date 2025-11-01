Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Adults and children hospitalised following fire at IPAS centre in Louth

A number of adults and children have been brought to hospital for assessment following a fire at an IPAS centre in Drogheda in County Louth overnight.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident in the George’s Street area around 8.15pm yesterday evening.

The property has been evacuated and the fire has been extinguished – however arson has not been ruled out, and the scene has been sealed off for technical examination.

A number of local Councillors have posted on social media saying 28 people are now homeless – while the Mayor of Drogheda, Councillor Michelle Hall has posted on Facebook, urging people to fact-check before posting about IPAS centres.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Obit Template - 2025-11-01T090930.537
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in Donegal collision named as Rev. Shiela Johnson

1 November 2025
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

E-cigarette price increase comes into effect today

1 November 2025
fire service
News

Adults and children hospitalised following fire at IPAS centre in Louth

1 November 2025
Candle
News

Man (80s) dies following Galway collision

1 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Obit Template - 2025-11-01T090930.537
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in Donegal collision named as Rev. Shiela Johnson

1 November 2025
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

E-cigarette price increase comes into effect today

1 November 2025
fire service
News

Adults and children hospitalised following fire at IPAS centre in Louth

1 November 2025
Candle
News

Man (80s) dies following Galway collision

1 November 2025
police
News

PSNI confirm investigation over pro-Palestine t-shirt being worn in council chamber

1 November 2025
reelin bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC must properly maintain rural bridges – Cllr Scanlon

1 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube