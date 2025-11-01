Adults and children hospitalised following fire at IPAS centre in Louth

A number of adults and children have been brought to hospital for assessment following a fire at an IPAS centre in Drogheda in County Louth overnight.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident in the George’s Street area around 8.15pm yesterday evening.

The property has been evacuated and the fire has been extinguished – however arson has not been ruled out, and the scene has been sealed off for technical examination.

A number of local Councillors have posted on social media saying 28 people are now homeless – while the Mayor of Drogheda, Councillor Michelle Hall has posted on Facebook, urging people to fact-check before posting about IPAS centres.