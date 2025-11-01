Derry City defeat Cork to finish 2nd in Premier Division and Sligo clinch safety with win at newly crowned champions Shamrock Rovers

Derry City have ended their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign with a 1-0 win against Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

A first-half Michael Duffy effort gave the visitors all three points.

The result means Derry end the season in second spot behind new champions Shamrock Rovers who clinched the league title on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers and Galway United both ensured their status in the top flight for next season.

Sligo won 2-1 away at new champions Shamrock Rovers to finish 7th overall, while Galway United’s 1-1 draw with Waterford at the RSC was enough to secure their safety in 8th spot.

Waterford have finished in the relegation play-off spot and will face the winners of Bray’s meeting with Treaty United in the relegation play-off final.

In tonight’s other games, it finished 0-0 between Shelbourne and St. Pat’s and Drogheda United were beaten 4-0 by Bohemians, meaning Shelbourne and Bohemians have finished in third and fourth respectively.

St. Patrick’s Athletic end the season in 5th and Drogheda United finished 6th.