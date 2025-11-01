Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Derry City defeat Cork to finish 2nd in Premier Division and Sligo clinch safety with win at newly crowned champions Shamrock Rovers

Derry City have ended their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign with a 1-0 win against Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

A first-half Michael Duffy effort gave the visitors all three points.

The result means Derry end the season in second spot behind new champions Shamrock Rovers who clinched the league title on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers and Galway United both ensured their status in the top flight for next season.

Sligo won 2-1 away at new champions Shamrock Rovers to finish 7th overall, while Galway United’s 1-1 draw with Waterford at the RSC was enough to secure their safety in 8th spot.

Waterford have finished in the relegation play-off spot and will face the winners of Bray’s meeting with Treaty United in the relegation play-off final.

In tonight’s other games, it finished 0-0 between Shelbourne and St. Pat’s and Drogheda United were beaten 4-0 by Bohemians, meaning Shelbourne and Bohemians have finished in third and fourth respectively.

St. Patrick’s Athletic end the season in 5th and Drogheda United finished 6th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Government must set deadline for ending long-term family homelessness’ – Focus Ireland

1 November 2025
Obit Template - 2025-11-01T090930.537
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in Donegal collision named as Rev. Shiela Johnson

1 November 2025
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

E-cigarette price increase comes into effect today

1 November 2025
fire service
News

Adults and children hospitalised following fire at IPAS centre in Louth

1 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Government must set deadline for ending long-term family homelessness’ – Focus Ireland

1 November 2025
Obit Template - 2025-11-01T090930.537
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in Donegal collision named as Rev. Shiela Johnson

1 November 2025
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

E-cigarette price increase comes into effect today

1 November 2025
fire service
News

Adults and children hospitalised following fire at IPAS centre in Louth

1 November 2025
Candle
News

Man (80s) dies following Galway collision

1 November 2025
police
News

PSNI confirm investigation over pro-Palestine t-shirt being worn in council chamber

1 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube