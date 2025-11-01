Donegal to face Dublin in first National Football League Division 1 game of 2026

The provisional fixtures for the 2026 National Football League Division 1 campaign are now known and Donegal will play three home games.

These games will be shared between O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny and Fr. Tierney Park in Ballyshannon due to the ongoing development works at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

After starting the league season with an away trip to Dublin on January 24th, Jim McGuinness’ side will then welcome All-Ireland Champions Kerry to the North-West a week later.

A home fixture against Mayo follows that on February 15th, followed by a trip to face Ulster rivals Armagh on the 22nd.

Donegal’s final three league games will then be at home to Galway on March 1st and two away fixtures against Roscommon and Monaghan on the 15th and 22nd of March respectively.

The full details of these fixtures will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The Donegal hurlers start their National Hurling League Division 3 campaign with an away game against neighbours Tyrone on January 25th.

Other away games will see Donegal make trips to Louth and Roscommon.

The hurlers will have home games against Fermanagh, Armagh and Wicklow.