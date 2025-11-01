Four Masters to face Dungiven in Ulster Minor Club Championship

Reigning champions Four Masters will face Dungiven when they begin the defence of their Ulster Minor Football Championship title in December.

It’s a repeat of the 2022 decider won by the Derry champions in a dramatic late finale.

The back-to-back champions saw off Glenswilly to win a fourth successive title in Donegal recently.

Glen were the last team to win three-in-a-row in 2013, as part of their four successive titles.

The draw for the 42nd edition of the competition took place on this afternoon at St Paul’s.