Four Masters to face Dungiven in Ulster Minor Club Championship

Reigning champions Four Masters will face Dungiven when they begin the defence of their Ulster Minor Football Championship title in December.

It’s a repeat of the 2022 decider won by the Derry champions in a dramatic late finale.

The back-to-back champions saw off Glenswilly to win a fourth successive title in Donegal recently.

Glen were the last team to win three-in-a-row in 2013, as part of their four successive titles.

The draw for the 42nd edition of the competition took place on this afternoon at St Paul’s.

Obit Template - 2025-11-01T090930.537
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in Donegal collision named as Rev. Shiela Johnson

1 November 2025
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

E-cigarette price increase comes into effect today

1 November 2025
fire service
News

Adults and children hospitalised following fire at IPAS centre in Louth

1 November 2025
Candle
News

Man (80s) dies following Galway collision

1 November 2025
