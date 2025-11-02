Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 31/10/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Glenea United 0-3 Fanad United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1-2 Bonagee United

Letterkenny Rovers 0-0 Keadue Rovers

St Catherines FC 0-3 Kildrum Tigers

 

Temple Domestic Appliance Division 1

Ballybofey United vs Convoy Arsenal

Castlefin Celtic 4-1 Cappry Rovers

Gweedore United 2-1 Swilly Rovers

Milford United 3-3 Gweedore Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic 2-3 Kerrykeel 71

 

Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two

Drumkeen United vs Cranford FC

Drumoghill vs Raphoe Town

Dunkineely Celtic 1-2 Dunfanaghy Youths

Lifford Celtic vs Whitestrand

MAry Lou
News

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country

2 November 2025
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Man (43) charged to court following Dungannon assault

2 November 2025
colm-brophy-fine-gael-minister-of-state-for-overseas-development-aid-and-diaspora
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security review of all IPAS centres announced following Louth fire

2 November 2025
vaccine
News, Audio

Healthcare workers and pregnant women among those being advised to avail of free flu vaccine

2 November 2025
