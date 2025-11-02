Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 31/10/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Glenea United 0-3 Fanad United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 1-2 Bonagee United
Letterkenny Rovers 0-0 Keadue Rovers
St Catherines FC 0-3 Kildrum Tigers
Temple Domestic Appliance Division 1
Ballybofey United vs Convoy Arsenal
Castlefin Celtic 4-1 Cappry Rovers
Gweedore United 2-1 Swilly Rovers
Milford United 3-3 Gweedore Celtic
Rathmullan Celtic 2-3 Kerrykeel 71
Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two
Drumkeen United vs Cranford FC
Drumoghill vs Raphoe Town
Dunkineely Celtic 1-2 Dunfanaghy Youths
Lifford Celtic vs Whitestrand