Man (43) charged to court following Dungannon assault

A man has been charged to court after a woman was seriously injured in Tyrone yesterday morning.

At approximately 11.30am, the woman, aged in her 40s, suffered a serious leg injury inside a property in the Altmore Drive area of Dungannon.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Following a number of enquiries, Police arrested a 43-year-old man in the Armagh area.

He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court tomorrow.