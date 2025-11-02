Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Man (43) charged to court following Dungannon assault

A man has been charged to court after a woman was seriously injured in Tyrone yesterday morning.

At approximately 11.30am, the woman, aged in her 40s, suffered a serious leg injury inside a property in the Altmore Drive area of Dungannon.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Following a number of enquiries, Police arrested a 43-year-old man in the Armagh area.

He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

MAry Lou
News

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country

2 November 2025
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Man (43) charged to court following Dungannon assault

2 November 2025
colm-brophy-fine-gael-minister-of-state-for-overseas-development-aid-and-diaspora
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security review of all IPAS centres announced following Louth fire

2 November 2025
vaccine
News, Audio

Healthcare workers and pregnant women among those being advised to avail of free flu vaccine

2 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

MAry Lou
News

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country

2 November 2025
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Man (43) charged to court following Dungannon assault

2 November 2025
colm-brophy-fine-gael-minister-of-state-for-overseas-development-aid-and-diaspora
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security review of all IPAS centres announced following Louth fire

2 November 2025
vaccine
News, Audio

Healthcare workers and pregnant women among those being advised to avail of free flu vaccine

2 November 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) dies in suspected hit-and-run collision in Dungiven

2 November 2025
candle
News

Man killed and another arrested following Dublin assault

2 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube