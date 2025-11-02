Sensational Browne McMonagle gives Mullins a huge flat win

Dylan Browne McMonagle and Irish trainer Willie Mullins won a major race in the USA on Saturday evening.

The Donegal jockey and Carlow trainer guided Ethical Diamond to victory in the Breeder’s Cup Turf at Del Mar.

Browne McMonagle who was recently crowned Irish champion jockey powered home on the outside to take the 25/1 shot home first and give Mullins a first major win on the flat

