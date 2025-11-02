Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Sensational Browne McMonagle gives Mullins a huge flat win

Dylan Browne McMonagle and Irish trainer Willie Mullins won a major race in the USA on Saturday evening.

The Donegal jockey and Carlow trainer guided Ethical Diamond to victory in the Breeder’s Cup Turf at Del Mar.

Browne McMonagle who was recently crowned Irish champion jockey powered home on the outside to take the 25/1 shot home first and give Mullins a first major win on the flat 

homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Government must set deadline for ending long-term family homelessness’ – Focus Ireland

1 November 2025
Obit Template - 2025-11-01T090930.537
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in Donegal collision named as Rev. Shiela Johnson

1 November 2025
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

E-cigarette price increase comes into effect today

1 November 2025
fire service
News

Adults and children hospitalised following fire at IPAS centre in Louth

1 November 2025
