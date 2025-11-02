Sensational Browne McMonagle gives Mullins a huge flat win

Dylan Browne McMonagle and Irish trainer Willie Mullins won a major race in the USA on Saturday evening.
The Donegal jockey and Carlow trainer guided Ethical Diamond to victory in the Breeder’s Cup Turf at Del Mar.
Willie Mullins – @BreedersCup winning trainer
Ethical Diamond sparkles in the #BC25 Turf 🚀 pic.twitter.com/DmL8Eb5cYf
Browne McMonagle who was recently crowned Irish champion jockey powered home on the outside to take the 25/1 shot home first and give Mullins a first major win on the flat
🗣️ "It's an unbelivable training performance."
Never ridden Ethical Diamond before… win the @BreedersCup together
Recently crowned Champion Jockey in Ireland, nice couple of weeks for @DylanBrowneMcM 👏 pic.twitter.com/7tYBS6Kh3e
🗣️ "I just couldn't believe it."
Another one for the CV – Willie Mullins saddles a winner at the @BreedersCup pic.twitter.com/QSg6G47iBW
Updated CV:
✅ Breeders' Cup winning trainer
✅ 113 Cheltenham Festival winners (& counting)
✅ 3 Grand Nationals
✅ 2 King George VI Chases
✅ 19 Irish Champion Trainer titles
✅ 2 British Champion Trainer titles
✅ Winners in France, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Australia & the US pic.twitter.com/Z1o3wWTtQ1
