“Small margins decided the game” – Carndonagh manager Michael O’Donnell on defeat to Emyvale

“Small margins” were the defining aspect of today’s Ulster Junior Club Championship Quarter-Final between Carndonagh and Emyvale in Clones according to Carn boss Michael O’Donnell.

The referee adjudged Conor O’Donnell to have thrown the ball in the dying stages and awarded a free-kick against the Donegal star with the sides locked level.

From the resulting free-kick, Emyvale kicked the winner to knock Carn out of the provincial competition.

After the game, O’Donnell spoke to Highland’s Pauric Hilferty and, although disappointed by some of the decisions, he had no excuses and said “that’s football”…

Top Stories

MAry Lou
News

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country

2 November 2025
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Man (43) charged to court following Dungannon assault

2 November 2025
colm-brophy-fine-gael-minister-of-state-for-overseas-development-aid-and-diaspora
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security review of all IPAS centres announced following Louth fire

2 November 2025
vaccine
News, Audio

Healthcare workers and pregnant women among those being advised to avail of free flu vaccine

2 November 2025
