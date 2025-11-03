40 new jobs in Strabane with KES Group expansion

KES Group has officially opened Phase 3 of its expansion at Strabane Business Park, creating 40 new electrical engineering jobs in the town.

The company, which moved to the business park in 2019, has grown from constructing energy-efficient modular buildings to supplying global data centre providers.

With the backing of Invest NI the new facilities will boost manufacturing capacity, increase productivity, and support export growth.

The new roles come with average salaries of over £48,000, adding almost £2 million annually to the North West economy.

Phase 4 of the expansion looks to be completed by 2027.