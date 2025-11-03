Disqualified driver arrested in Letterkenny



Gardaí in Letterkenny have had a busy weekend on the roads after seizing two vehicles.

The first, a van after discovering it had no tax, NCT or insurance. Court proceedings are now due to follow.

In a separate incident, a disqualified driver was caught behind the wheel, with no licence or insurance.

The driver had also failed to surrender their licence after a previous court order. The driver was arrested, charged, and the car seized.

Gardaí are reminding everyone to make road safety a priority and to always drive responsibly.