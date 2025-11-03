Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Disqualified driver arrested in Letterkenny


Gardaí in Letterkenny have had a busy weekend on the roads after seizing two vehicles.

The first, a van after discovering it had no tax, NCT or insurance. Court proceedings are now due to follow.

In a separate incident, a disqualified driver was caught behind the wheel, with no licence or insurance.

The driver had also failed to surrender their licence after a previous court order. The driver was arrested, charged, and the car seized.

Gardaí are reminding everyone to make road safety a priority and to always drive responsibly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

327166305_731191591946361_7443190544309302995_n
News

Spraoi agaus Sport awarded €300,000 by Department of Rural and Community Development

3 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-03 175355
News, Top Stories

Disqualified driver arrested in Letterkenny

3 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, November 3rd

3 November 2025
KES 2nd press pic
News

40 new jobs in Strabane with KES Group expansion

3 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

327166305_731191591946361_7443190544309302995_n
News

Spraoi agaus Sport awarded €300,000 by Department of Rural and Community Development

3 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-03 175355
News, Top Stories

Disqualified driver arrested in Letterkenny

3 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, November 3rd

3 November 2025
KES 2nd press pic
News

40 new jobs in Strabane with KES Group expansion

3 November 2025
IMG_1753
Playback, Playback Podcast

Rosses Community School TY Media Week Programme with Learning Waves

3 November 2025
EV-Charging-Point
News

Donegal among top counties for increase in EV sales

3 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube