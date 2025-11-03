IFPEA seeks investgation into state agencies’ treatment of industry following landmark court case

A leading fishing industry spokesperson is calling for an in-depth investigation into how state agencies treat and approach the sector.

It’s after a Killybegs-based fish exporter was found not guilty on two charges relating to the alleged failure to ensure the accuracy of equipment used for the weighing of fish.

After a three-day trial at Letterkenny Circuit Court last week, the jury found Sean Ward Fish Exports Ltd not guilty on the direction of the trial judge, who cited a lack of evidence in the case.

Brendan Byrne is CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association. He spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show….………

You can hear the full conversation between Greg and Brendan Byrne here –