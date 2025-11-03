Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

IFPEA seeks investgation into state agencies’ treatment of industry following landmark court case

 

A leading fishing industry spokesperson is calling for an in-depth investigation into how state agencies treat and approach the sector.

It’s after a Killybegs-based fish exporter was found not guilty on two charges relating to the alleged failure to ensure the accuracy of equipment used for the weighing of fish.

After a three-day trial at Letterkenny Circuit Court last week, the jury found Sean Ward Fish Exports Ltd not guilty on the direction of the trial judge, who cited a lack of evidence in the case.

Brendan Byrne is CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association. He spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show….………

 

You can hear the full conversation between Greg and Brendan Byrne here –

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ifpea
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFPEA seeks investgation into state agencies’ treatment of industry following landmark court case

3 November 2025
psni logo
News

Care advised after spillage on Derry’s Waterside

3 November 2025
Ten-T
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ten-T projects could be complete by 2032

3 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-03 085630
News, Audio, Top Stories

Focus Ireland founder passes away

3 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ifpea
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFPEA seeks investgation into state agencies’ treatment of industry following landmark court case

3 November 2025
psni logo
News

Care advised after spillage on Derry’s Waterside

3 November 2025
Ten-T
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ten-T projects could be complete by 2032

3 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-03 085630
News, Audio, Top Stories

Focus Ireland founder passes away

3 November 2025
government buildings 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Working IPAS residents may be charged for their accommodation

3 November 2025
pearse doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government is misleading people about imminent LPT increases – Doherty

3 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube