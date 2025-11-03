Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Rosses Community School TY Media Week Programme with Learning Waves

Rosses Community School TY Media Week with Learning Waves – Listen Back Now!

Transition Year students from Rosses Community School recently took part in an exciting Media Week in collaboration with Learning Waves, where they stepped behind the mic to produce their very own radio show. From researching and scripting to recording and interviewing, the students explored a wide range of topics that reflect their world and interests today.

The show features in-depth interviews, discussions, and live performances — all crafted and presented by the students themselves.

Topics Covered

Fast Fashion & Expressing Yourself Through Style
Students explored the impact of fast fashion and how personal style can be a form of self-expression.

Lifestyle & Fitness
An inspiring chat with Francie McGinley, owner of Intensity Fitness & ECA Donegal, about the importance of health, motivation, and finding balance through fitness.

Health & Beauty
The team interviewed Dr. Farah from Medical Skin Clinic, who shared insights on aesthetic treatments, skincare routines, and confidence from the inside out.

TikTok & The World of Social Media
What are the benefits — and the drawbacks — of life online? The students spoke with popular content creators Eric Roberts (TV Presenter) and Michéal Brennan (DonegalDaddy) about the highs and lows of digital fame and creativity.

Traditional Music
A beautiful segment featuring Mairead Ní Mhaoinigh, renowned musician and member of Altan, who spoke about her personal journey in music, alongside a live traditional performance that captured the heart of Donegal’s culture.

Special Guests

  • Francie McGinleyIntensity Fitness & ECA Donegal

  • Dr. FarahMedical Skin Clinic

  • Ellie WardMary from Dungloe 2024

  • Eric RobertsContent Creator / TV Presenter

  • Michéal Brennan (DonegalDaddy)Content Creator

  • Mairead Ní MhaoinighMusician, Altan

Listen Back

Don’t miss the creativity, insight, and energy from Rosses Community School’s TY students.

Advertisement

