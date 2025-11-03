Study underway to plan future of LUH

PricewaterhouseCoopers, health planning experts, are conducting a study to map the future healthcare profile of Letterkenny University Hospital and the area it serves.

Key developments include the new surgical hub, the ambulatory cancer centre, a new ward block providing 72 additional beds, electrical infrastructure upgrades, and a campus development control plan.

Throughout this month, a series of user engagement sessions between PwC and hospital staff will be held to inform and guide the process.