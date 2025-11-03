Suspected Avian Flu case discovered in County Tyrone

A suspect case of Avian Flu has been found in commercial poultry premises in, Co Tyrone

Disease control measures have been initiated by the Department of Agriculture at the premises, which is near Pomeroy.

The Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, Brian Dooher says’s has taken the decision based on number of factors including the clinical signs and preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute.

DAERA statement in full –