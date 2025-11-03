Ten-T can be delivered by 2033 if planning process goes smoothly – NRO

As Donegal County Council members absorb the latest update on the Ten-T project, officials say the plan is to have construction complete by 2032, with any problems addressed and the scheme fully closed out the following year.

Damien McDermott is a Senior Engineer with the National Roads Office in Donegal.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he told Greg Hughes that timetable can be met, but a lot depends on the planning process, and the speed with which An Coimisuin Pleanala deals with the application………..