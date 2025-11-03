Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Ten-T can be delivered by 2033 if planning process goes smoothly – NRO

As Donegal County Council members absorb the latest update on the Ten-T project, officials say the plan is to have construction complete by 2032, with any problems addressed and the scheme fully closed out the following year.

Damien McDermott is a Senior Engineer with the National Roads Office in Donegal.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he told Greg Hughes that timetable can be met, but a lot depends on the planning process, and the speed with which An Coimisuin Pleanala deals with the application………..

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

EV-Charging-Point
News

Donegal among top counties for increase in EV sales

3 November 2025
student money university
News, Audio

SUSI applications close this week

3 November 2025
baby birth
News

1,572 babies born in Letterkenny University Hospital in 2023

3 November 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

Study underway to plan future of LUH

3 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

EV-Charging-Point
News

Donegal among top counties for increase in EV sales

3 November 2025
student money university
News, Audio

SUSI applications close this week

3 November 2025
baby birth
News

1,572 babies born in Letterkenny University Hospital in 2023

3 November 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

Study underway to plan future of LUH

3 November 2025
Downings Carrigart
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney welcomes further allocation for Carrigart to Downings footpath

3 November 2025
garda
News

Two men arrested in Letterkenny drugs operation

3 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube