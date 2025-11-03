Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ten-T projects could be complete by 2032

It’s emerged that Letterkenny could have a new bridge and the Twin Towns could finally secure a by-pass within seven years.

Members of Donegal County Council have received an update on the Ten-T road project, a three stage plan that would see the biggest investment in Donegal’s Road network for decades.

The meeting was told that detailed panning documents will be submitted next year, and work will begin on finalising necessary compulsory purchase orders.

The council needs to secure 1,470 acres of and 42 properties, 34 of them homes, four of them commercial premises and five of them unoccupied buildings.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan, Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District says it’s vital that all i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed to avoid the sort of issues being experienced with the A5 north of the border…………

 

