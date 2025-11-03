Working IPAS residents may be charged for their accommodation

The Government will consider the possibility of charging asylum seekers for accommodation in IPAS centers when it meets today.

Asylum Seekers who are working here will have to pay between 15 and 238 Euro a week for their accommodation under the proposals.

The Cabinet sub-committee on migration will meet to discuss a number of measures which will include a charging model for those who are living in IPAS centers according to the Irish Independent.

New figures have revealed that 5 thousand people are living in centers despite being granted legal rights to remain in the country and are therefor no longer considered an international protection applicant.

Under the plans there will be a range of weekly payments depending on a individuals earnings, its understood that non-payment would be pursued through debt collection and enforcement proceedings in the courts.

Any applicant who refuses to pay would be denied citizenship while any arrears remain outstanding.

The moves comes amid claims that there is a demonisation and scapegoating of asylum seekers coming from “the very very top.”

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy made the accusation following an arson attack on an IPAS centre in Drogheda on Halloween night.

Deputy Murphy is warning all politicians to watch what they say about asylum seekers……………..