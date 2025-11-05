Blaney says new Swilly Bridge should be closer to Ramelton

We’re continuing our series of reports and interviews on the Ten-T road project, with a focus today on the proposed new Ballyraine to Dry Arch road, incorporating a new bridge over the Swilly and two new junctions on the dual carriageway, including a significant expansion of the Trimeragh Junction.

However. questions have been asked about the proximity of the new road, which will start at the Creamery Roundabout in Letterkenny, to the Polestar Roundabout, where there is already significant congestion on a daily basis.

Among those who are concerned is Cllr Liam Blaney, who previously argued the new bridge should be further out the Ramelton Road, to allow motorists coming in from that direction avoid Letterkenny completely.

He believes a significant opportunity has been missed…………….