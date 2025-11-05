Donegal TD calls for action after wind turbines shut off despite rising electricity prices



Electricity generated by wind turbines in Donegal cannot be supported by Ireland’s energy grid.

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said this issue emerged after an inquiry he made when he noticed that half of the turbines on a wind farm near his home in Buncrana were switched off.

At a time when electricity prices are rising, Deputy Mac Lochlainn said it’s ridiculous that this is allowed to happen.

Speaking in the Dáil during a debate on the Electricity Supply Bill, Deputy Mac Lochlainn called on the government to come up with a solution: