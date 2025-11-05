Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal TD condemns Engineers Ireland training on outdated IS465 standard

A Donegal TD says Engineers Ireland is facilitating training today on the IS465 standard, which is currently under review for testing houses for defective concrete.

Research has confirmed that internal sulphate attack, rather than mica, is the cause of crumbling concrete, prompting the National Standards Authority to agree to review the standard. That review is now ongoing.

A number of families had their onsite engineer reports downgraded because the standard was being applied in tabletop studies.

Deputy Charles Ward said he was disgusted when he heard that more training was being held on the outdated standard:

