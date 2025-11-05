Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Fire safety concerns expressed after inspections at over 50 IPAS centres

 

Serious fire safety issues have been found at dozens of accommodation centres for asylum seekers across the country.

Inspections at more than 50 IPAS facilities uncovered problems including blocked fire exits, overcrowded rooms, and fire doors left open.

In one case, an evacuation drill for just 11 people took 30 minutes to complete.

Among the issues highlighted today in the Irish Times was the 25 minutes it took to evacuate 86 people from the Sailors’ Rest centre in Buncrana, which was found to be excessively long.

The Department of Justice says contracts have and will be cancelled where it finds safety is lacking.

Ellen Coyne, Political Correspondent with the Irish Times outlines other concerns she came across……………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

esb van
News

Over 220 lose power in Donegal due to afternoon outages

5 November 2025
bird flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

National poultry housing order announced to curb bird flu spread

5 November 2025
land-for-sale
News

€4.7 million of residentially zoned land sold in Donegal last year

5 November 2025
fire assembly
News, Top Stories

Fire safety concerns expressed after inspections at over 50 IPAS centres

5 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

esb van
News

Over 220 lose power in Donegal due to afternoon outages

5 November 2025
bird flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

National poultry housing order announced to curb bird flu spread

5 November 2025
land-for-sale
News

€4.7 million of residentially zoned land sold in Donegal last year

5 November 2025
fire assembly
News, Top Stories

Fire safety concerns expressed after inspections at over 50 IPAS centres

5 November 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Charge against Foyle MP dropped after informed warning was accepted

5 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

5 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube