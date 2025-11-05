Fire safety concerns expressed after inspections at over 50 IPAS centres

Serious fire safety issues have been found at dozens of accommodation centres for asylum seekers across the country.

Inspections at more than 50 IPAS facilities uncovered problems including blocked fire exits, overcrowded rooms, and fire doors left open.

In one case, an evacuation drill for just 11 people took 30 minutes to complete.

Among the issues highlighted today in the Irish Times was the 25 minutes it took to evacuate 86 people from the Sailors’ Rest centre in Buncrana, which was found to be excessively long.

The Department of Justice says contracts have and will be cancelled where it finds safety is lacking.

Ellen Coyne, Political Correspondent with the Irish Times outlines other concerns she came across……………