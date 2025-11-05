Garda left without equipment at fatal Glenties crash

A garda in Glenties was left without equipment when he responded to the call of a fatal collision last week.

Senator Manus Boyle raised the issue in the Seanad, saying that because stations in Donegal are forced to share resources, the Garda was left under significant pressure while managing the crash scene.

Senator Boyle says this example highlights the stark reality of garda shortages in the county.

He adds that the issue needs to be urgently resolved and that the people of Donegal feel abandoned: