IFA calls for restrictions to prevent the spread of bird flu

The IFA says the Department of Agriculture should introduce a housing order to stop the spread of bird flu.

Over 40 cases of H5N1 have been reported in the Republic so far this year, the latest being a commercial turkey flock in Carlow over the weekend.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a suspected case was found in a commercial poultry premises in Pomeroy, County Tyrone.

A housing order requires all poultry and captive birds to be kept in a secure, enclosed space to prevent mixing with wild birds.

The UK and Northern Ireland is set to introduce its own restrictions tomorrow and the IFA says we should follow suit.

Top Stories

new bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney says new Swilly Bridge should be closer to Ramelton

5 November 2025
Tourism Strategy Frontpage
News, Top Stories

Sustainability at the core of Donegal County Council’s new tourism strategy

5 November 2025
cara hunter
News, Audio, Top Stories

North coast of NI is dying as a result of housing issues – Hunter

5 November 2025
erncro
News, Top Stories

Fermanagh company wins major ROI sign contract

5 November 2025
