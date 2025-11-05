IFA calls for restrictions to prevent the spread of bird flu

The IFA says the Department of Agriculture should introduce a housing order to stop the spread of bird flu.

Over 40 cases of H5N1 have been reported in the Republic so far this year, the latest being a commercial turkey flock in Carlow over the weekend.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a suspected case was found in a commercial poultry premises in Pomeroy, County Tyrone.

A housing order requires all poultry and captive birds to be kept in a secure, enclosed space to prevent mixing with wild birds.

The UK and Northern Ireland is set to introduce its own restrictions tomorrow and the IFA says we should follow suit.